CHARLESTON — Twenty-six new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in West Virginia.
The new cases bring the total positive case count in the state to 217, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR said that as of Thursday, 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.
The confirmed cases reported by DHHR are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (27), Cabell (3), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1) and Wood (3) counties.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.