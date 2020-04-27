HUNTINGTON — Sanitizer is something everyone is still struggling to find, even those who are providing critical care to those with COVID-19.

St. Mary's Medical Center on Monday received a shipment of hand sanitizer made by West Virginia distillery Smooth Ambler in Maxwelton, West Virginia. State Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, picked the the sanitizer up Friday and delivered it to the hospital. 

He also planned to share the bounty with the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County Sheriff's Department; both agencies need hand sanitizer to keep in their vehicles. 

The Greenbrier County distillery has been closed to the public since the end of March, and instead of producing bourbon, is producing hand sanitizer. 

Distilleries must use the World Health Organization’s formula for making hand sanitizer, which requires a distill at higher proof points, 190 proof and above.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

