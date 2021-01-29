The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210122 vaccines 04.jpg
Buy Now

Joe Beasley, of Barboursville, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Marshall University student nurse Angie Bush, left, as health care workers with the Cabell County EMS and Cabell-Huntington Health Department administer vaccines during a drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, outside of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia exceeded 2,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, as fatalities catch up to weeks of high coronavirus case numbers that are now declining.

There were 562 new confirmed cases reported Friday, down 67% from the beginning of the year. Hospitalizations also declined 36% to 519 patients.

But 23 new deaths put the state's tally at 2,006.

The state also reported vaccinating 10.3% of its population with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3.3% have received both shots.

Officials continue to use "additional doses in vials" that can be extracted with a sixth syringe, resulting in more full-strength doses than initially expected with the federal government's shipment of vaccines.

So far, 46% of all first doses have gone to about 84,800 residents aged 65 and over, according to state data. Vaccines are currently available to that age group in the general population, health care workers and teachers over age 50.

Officials have asked the federal government for more doses. President Joe Biden pledged to increase shipments going out to states next week by 15%.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.