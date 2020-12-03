Essential reporting in volatile times.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum Christmas Light Show is open to drive through from Dec. 4-13 this year.

 Courtesy of WV Farm Museum

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum Christmas Light Show in Point Pleasant will come to life Friday, Dec. 4, and will run every night from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 13.

Due to pandemic, the event will be drive-thru only. The display is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

“The light show is a safe and fun holiday activity for the whole family,” the museum’s executive director, Tim Kidwell, said in the release. “A lot of time and volunteer effort goes into this display. Fundraisers like these are critical to the operation of the museum, which preserves buildings and artifacts from our state’s early history. We hope everyone will make this an ongoing Christmas tradition.”

For more information, visit www.wvfarmmuseum.org, www.facebook.com/WVStateFarmMuseum or call 304-675-5737.

