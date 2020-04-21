CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is collecting documentation of the various ways West Virginians are creatively responding to the COVID-19 crisis and sharing their experiences through music, stories, writing, craft, art, memes, mask-making and more.
West Virginians can share documentation of their creative responses by leaving a voicemail on the toll-free West Virginia Folklife Hotline at 1-844-618-3747, or by emailing hilliard@wvhumanities.org. Contributors must own the rights to their submission and should include proper crediting information. Photos and videos should be submitted in the highest resolution possible. By submitting, you are giving the West Virginia Folklife Program permission to share your name and materials. These documents will become part of the West Virginia Folklife archive, and will be shared a future online exhibit.
For more information, visit wvfolklife.org and http://wvhumanities.org/programs/west-virginia-folklife-program.