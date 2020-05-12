HUNTINGTON — The 16th annual iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 25, in downtown Huntington has been postponed due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, according to a news release. The temporary new date is Saturday, Sept. 26.
“We feel this is the right decision for the safety of everyone,” said Judy Eaton in the release. “There is a lot of planning that goes into this wonderful festival, that combined with the uncertainty of gathering procedures, we feel this is the proper decision at this time.”