Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch Mark Alderman of Chesapeake, West Virginia competes in the hot dog eating contest as the 15th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in downtown Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — The 16th annual iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 25, in downtown Huntington has been postponed due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, according to a news release. The temporary new date is Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We feel this is the right decision for the safety of everyone,” said Judy Eaton in the release. “There is a lot of planning that goes into this wonderful festival, that combined with the uncertainty of gathering procedures, we feel this is the proper decision at this time.”

