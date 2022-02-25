The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Virus Outbreak-Pfizer-Omicron Vaccine

Pharmacist Sima Manifar prepares a children’s dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence’s “The Center,” which serves seniors, families and the community, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass.

 Charles Krupa | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 913 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard. With those cases included, the state reports 3,339 active COVID-19 cases. That’s three more than reported Thursday.

Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,308 on Friday, with 20 of those reported overnight. Among the deaths were a 64-year-old man from Wayne County, a 78-year-old woman from Lincoln County and an 83-year-old woman from Putnam County.

As of Friday, 577 people — including eight children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s 11 fewer patients than reported Thursday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 129 patients were in an intensive care unit and 74 people were receiving care on a ventilator.

Nearly 63% of those hospitalized for the virus were unvaccinated, per the state dashboard. That increased to 78% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 87% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.

About 56% of eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.

During Gov. Jim Justice’s Friday COVID-19 news briefing, Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said anyone who is not currently vaccinated or boosted should seriously consider doing so.

“All the data supports this — being fully vaccinated and boosted is absolutely the best way anyone can protect themselves from getting COVID-19, from getting sick, from going to the hospital with COVID-19, from dying of COVID-19 and even from being more susceptible to suffering long COVID,” Marsh said.

To date, about 43% of those who are fully vaccinated in the state have received a booster shot — a rate that’s “not nearly as good as what we want to see,” Justice said.

Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.

Active cases per county are: Barbour (63), Berkeley (111), Boone (40), Braxton (28), Brooke (20), Cabell (160), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (22), Fayette (116), Gilmer (13), Grant (17), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (33), Hancock (25), Hardy (14), Harrison (213), Jackson (34), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (256), Lewis (36), Lincoln (46), Logan (60), Marion (118), Marshall (83), Mason (51), McDowell (79), Mercer (158), Mineral (39), Mingo (62), Monongalia (137), Monroe (34), Morgan (9), Nicholas (59), Ohio (67), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (12), Preston (68), Putnam (94), Raleigh (169), Randolph (28), Ritchie (30), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (70), Tucker (9), Tyler (19), Upshur (55), Wayne (59), Webster (30), Wetzel (43), Wirt (1), Wood (129) and Wyoming (52).

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you