CHARLESTON — Friday marked two years since West Virginia was placed under a state of preparedness for the novel coronavirus that was spreading around the globe.
In the 24 months since then, there have been nearly 500,000 total cases in the state and nearly 6,500 people have died because of the virus.
Gov. Jim Justice noted the anniversary in his COVID-19 press briefing Friday, pointing out that the day also marked the two-year anniversary of his first statewide briefing to discuss the virus.
“I would have never believed that I’d still be in front of you talking about this two years later,” Justice said. “And even as long as it’s been, I still remember that day like it was yesterday. People were really scrambling around.”
Justice recalled gathering members of his administration to discuss the state’s next moves as the virus approached.
“We did not have a detected case in West Virginia yet, but we knew we had to get ready,” Justice continued. “So we got to work early on and we stayed ahead of the curve. West Virginia became the envy of the nation, if not the world. Here we were, out in front of everybody, because we gathered all the players together: the National Guard, the DHHR, all of the people that could give us real input into what was going on.”
The first case of COVID-19 was identified in West Virginia on March 17, 2020. Cabell County reported its first case the following week, on March 27. Since then, there have been 23,437 confirmed cases in Cabell County.
On Friday, West Virginia reported 578 new COVID-19 cases statewide as active cases rose to 2,088. That’s 49 more active cases than reported Thursday, but 957 fewer than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
There have been 492,276 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Deaths in the state tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,440 on Friday, with 13 of those reported overnight. Among the deaths was a 76-year-old man from Cabell County, marking the 356th virus-related death in the county.
The state’s daily percent positivity rate and cumulative percent positivity rate declined Friday, to 4.36% and 8.38%, respectively. The cumulative rate peaked at 8.41% about two weeks ago. It began declining Wednesday for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
As of Friday, 424 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including 10 children. That’s 20 fewer COVID-19 patients than reported Thursday, according to the dashboard.
Of those patients, 107 were in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 63 people were receiving care on ventilators. That’s the lowest number of patients reported for both categories since at least August.
More than 60% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated. That increased to 75% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 81% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated and boosted, health officials say.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of residents report being partially vaccinated, per the dashboard.
Vaccination rates in West Virginia remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, where 14% in the state are classified as fully vaccinated.
Of people fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (27), Berkeley (74), Boone (19), Braxton (23), Brooke (26), Cabell (90), Calhoun (14), Clay (12), Doddridge (8), Fayette (61), Gilmer (2), Grant (7), Greenbrier (46), Hampshire (26), Hancock (12), Hardy (13), Harrison (120), Jackson (25), Jefferson (37), Kanawha (160), Lewis (15), Lincoln (22), Logan (45), Marion (94), Marshall (28), Mason (42), McDowell (44), Mercer (98), Mineral (21), Mingo (48), Monongalia (107), Monroe (23), Morgan (4), Nicholas (73), Ohio (21), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (13), Preston (58), Putnam (46), Raleigh (87), Randolph (23), Ritchie (14), Roane (12), Summers (12), Taylor (37), Tucker (15), Tyler (5), Upshur (56), Wayne (29), Webster (32), Wetzel (18), Wirt (6), Wood (83) and Wyoming (42).