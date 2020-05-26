HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Mask Army, a popup nonprofit of volunteers dedicated to supplying personal protective equipment to those in need, is shifting gears to become more sustainable as the state begins its reopening process.
Suzanne Strait, a Marshall University professor and one of the founders of the Mask Army, materialized the group in March during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak and began making homemade masks with added furnace filters as protection for health care workers in facilities across the state.
“When we first put this together, I saw us as a patch until the government caught up,” Strait said, as the shortage of masks in the early weeks of the crisis was severe. “We had stuff going out within three days of a Facebook post — donating to hospitals, we worked that quickly. But I didn’t really see it as a long haul; I just visualized us as that patch.”
More than two months later with over 40,000 masks made and donated from eight hubs all over the Mountain State, Strait said the need is still there, although it might look a little differently.
In April, the Mask Army formed a partnership with the West Virginia Army National Guard to help keep its supply chain sustainable, and over the past month, local soldiers worked to distribute and deliver supplies to the organization’s hubs for volunteers to sew and donate.
“People who wanted to sew continuously could, and the big thing we had discussed with the Guard originally was even if we use the supplies, we’d like to continue distributing it the way we have been so we can get it out quickly if it’s needed,” Strait said. “In order for us to keep people going, we want to see them being able to report that they’re going to this nursing home or facility, and one of the things I’ve been trying to do through this whole thing is be very transparent.”
But as West Virginia begins to reopen as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s “comeback plan,” the Guard’s manpower to continue assisting the Mask Army started to dwindle.
“We’re still working with the Mask Army, but the need isn’t as vital in this point in time as it was 50 days ago,” Maj. Holli Nelson of the WVANG said. “So things have slowed down.”
Strait said the news that the Mask Army would be losing support from the National Guard came May 12 and was a big hit to volunteers.
“That just stopped us,” she said. “We did not have supplies on hand because I thought we were going to get all our supplies from the Guard. It was a little concerning.”
While Strait said the hubs were able to keep the supplies they had already received, the question remained: Would the Mask Army be able to survive?
“We are re-evaluating, and what we see at the end of it is there is enough money,” Strait said. “I think the big change we are going to have is that since we are looking at such long-term needs, we need to have a washable design.”
Strait said beginning soon the volunteers who are still available to sew will transition to making cotton masks geared more toward community members rather than health care facilities.
“We’re going to be switching over to a cotton mask model because we are getting into being able to provide for the general community more. People are going back to work, there are crowded offices — I work at Marshall; that’s going to be a small city when it’s active,” she said. “We’re looking at supplying masks for people who are going to be in places with that kind of density.”
And Strait said the Mask Army will continue working as long as they can hold out with funding, continue getting supplies and have the manpower to keep sewing.
“Everyone knows we’re in this for the long haul,” she said. “We need to make sure that 75% to 80% of our community is wearing masks when they are with other people. That’s kind of what we are pushing. We are trying to do some mask awareness.”
Nelson said the Army National Guard will continue making and distributing masks to those in need, and thanked the organizations that have worked diligently to keep the state’s people safe throughout the crisis.
“We have a good relationship with them, and we are really appreciative of the Mask Army and all of those who have come together to collaborate,” Nelson said. “They really were there to fill that vital gap when we really needed it.”
Those interested in getting involved in the Mask Army can go to sites.google.com/view/wv-mask-army.