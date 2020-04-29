CHARLESTON — West Virginia hit the benchmark set by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, signaling the slow reopening of the Mountain State.
Health care providers from primary care to physical therapy can reopen Thursday. Monday will begin Week 2 of Justice's comeback plan, which includes hair salons, outdoor seating at restaurants and small businesses with fewer than 10 employees.
Social distance standards will still remain in place, such as limiting capacity inside establishments and maintaining 6 feet of distance between individuals, and employees are required to wear masks. More guidelines can be found on the governor's website, and the West Virginia National Guard can also provide assistance in training or helping business owners acquire personal protective equipment.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has also provided guidance for businesses on how they can safely reopen. It is up to individual business owners whether they reopen or not.
Weeks 3-6 will begin on subsequent Mondays, and Justice said details on each week are forthcoming.
Justice also said Thursday he will discuss lifting the stay-at-home order, moving instead to a "safe-at-home" approach.
"We have to go to another level," Justice said during his daily press briefing. "We can't just stay where we are. We need you to step up again, West Virginia. Show the nation just how good you are again."
As he announced two more deaths of elderly residents related to COVID-19, he urged all West Virginians to remember the elderly as this new phase of the pandemic response begins. He said he highly suggests businesses have senior hours. He also highly recommends all West Virginians wear masks when they are around other people.
The two deaths — an 80-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 95-year-old woman from Wayne County — bring the total deaths to 40.
As of 5 p.m., there have been 42,784 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,109 positive and 41,675 negative. Fourteen new cases were reported Wednesday, and the percentage of positives of all tests taken is 2.59%.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (four), Berkeley (143), Boone (three), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (42), Fayette (12), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (nine), Hardy (five), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (four), Lincoln (one), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (two), Monongalia (102), Monroe (five), Morgan (10), Nicholas (six), Ohio (27), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (six), Summers (one), Taylor (six), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (85), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (39), Wyoming (one).
Like Justice, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reminded residents that despite businesses beginning to reopen, precautions need to continue. Groups of more than 10 should not gather, he said.
DeWine also continued to amend his mask mandate Wednesday, saying there were exceptions to the rule requiring all employees wear masks, including employees who work alone and where safety regulations advise against face coverings. He also strongly advises all Ohio residents to wear a mask in public.
DeWine announced 534 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 17,303, and 138 new deaths, bringing Ohio's total to 937.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday provided more details on his phased in approach to reopening the Bluegrass State. Beginning May 11, manufacturing, construction, horse racing without fans and dog grooming, among other businessess, can begin to reopen. May 20 extends to retail and houses of worship, and May 25 extends to salons and other services, as well as lifting the group limit to 25. Restaurants and day care centers are not included in Phase 1 of Beshear's plan.
Beshear announced 184 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,529. There have been 235 deaths.