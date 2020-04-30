CHARLESTON — As more businesses move to reopen Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will also lift the statewide stay-at-home order that was issued amid the coronavirus pandemic and implement a new safer-at-home order.
Justice provided details of the new order during his daily press briefing Thursday. The new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 4, as Week 2 of his “comeback plan” is implemented, which permits hair salons, outdoor seating at restaurants and small businesses with less than 10 employees to reopen if they choose to do so.
The new order goes hand-in-hand with the governor’s comeback plan, and ensures there aren’t conflicting messages from the state. Individuals will be strongly encouraged to stay home versus being directed to stay home.
“This disease is here today, and we’ve got to learn to live with it until we have a medicine that will take this disease out of our lives,” Justice said.
As more people head back to work — though working from home is still encouraged where possible — child care facilities will need to begin to reopen. Justice has requested all child care staff be tested for COVID-19.
The Bureau for Public Health issued guidelines Thursday to assist child care centers in obtaining testing. COVID-19 testing is available at no charge to the provider or employee whether or not the individual is insured. Staff are encouraged to check with their employer to coordinate efforts. Providers and staff may also check with their local health department if they have questions or to determine local testing options. Individuals may contact their primary care provider, health clinic or other health care provider to arrange for testing or to obtain an order for a COVID-19 test that can be done elsewhere. Justice has instructed the West Virginia National Guard to assist with testing efforts as needed.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said there are already more than 600 child care facilities open that have been providing child care for essential workers. Those child care workers can also be tested, he said.
Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday: an 89-year-old man from Jackson County, a 74-year-old man from Berkeley County, and a 71-year-old woman and 81-year-old man, both from Kanawha County. The total number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is 44.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there have been 44,700 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,125 positive and 43,575 negative. Sixteen new positive cases were reported Thursday.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (five), Berkeley (145), Boone (three), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (10), Hardy (five), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (four), Lincoln (two), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (10), Mineral (17), Mingo (two), Monongalia (102), Monroe (five), Morgan (11), Nicholas (six), Ohio (27), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (six), Summers (one), Taylor (six), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (85), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (38) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said he was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until further notice. It was set to expire Friday, May 1. The extension includes exceptions for businesses reopening, such as office work restarting Monday and retail reopening May 12.
DeWine announced 724 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 18,027, and 38 new deaths, for a total of 975.
In Kentucky, 174 new positive cases were announced, for a total of 4,708, and 240 deaths.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,031,659 total cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Thursday. There have been 60,057 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.