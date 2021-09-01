HUNTINGTON — Leaders of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association this week called on Gov. Jim Justice to provide “clear leadership,” including a statewide mask mandate, to limit the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.
In a letter to Justice, Dr. Michael Robie, president of WVOMA and medical director of the Putnam County Health Department, wrote that the association requests the governor to recognize “the increasingly difficult task our County Health Officers and community physicians face in recommending established public health measures to contain the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 within our state due to misinformation spread in our communities. This is occurring even at a time when new data … are available to support the clear benefit of masking, distancing, vaccination, quarantine, hygiene, ventilation and testing in containing and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks.”
Robie wrote that the challenges are leading West Virginia further from the goal of containing the pandemic to keep children safely in school, maintain the workforce, prevent overcapacity and substandard care in hospitals and clinics, reduce the financial burden on institutions and reduce disparities.
Dr. Catherine Feaga, an osteopathic physician in Jefferson County and member of the WVOMA board of trustees, said county health officers have the experience, skills and commitment to their communities to help keep people safe and children safely in school, but they can’t do it alone.
“We have to be willing to listen and to trust,” she said. “That’s one thing West Virginians are most known for — our strong community ties. We know to trust and love our neighbor, even when social and TV media might be telling us not to. We can stand as communities together to keep our kids in school and our loved ones healthy.”
Feaga said such community building takes state-level leadership with courage and creativity to address the division in society.
“We ask the governor to fill those big shoes and bring us together as a state to fight this together,” she wrote. “We have so much to be proud of, and to let some virus tear us apart because we’re not listening to the folks who have the training and expertise to take us through this is a crying shame. That’s why we respectfully ask the governor to step up, support our county public health officers and set some real state-level guidance on beating this together.”
On Wednesday, Justice again said he did not think it was time to mandate masks, despite a record number of West Virginians being on ventilators.
Transmission in Cabell County remains high, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. There are 1,114 active cases in the county, and 45.6% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Deaths reported by the state Wednesday included a 69-year-old man and 59-year-old man, both from Putnam County.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 7,102 new positive cases Wednesday, which included some delayed cases, with 242 new hospitalizations and 25 new people admitted to intensive care units. Fifty-two percent of the state is vaccinated.
Kentucky reported 4,548 new cases, with 1,407 being under the age of 18. Twenty-three new deaths were reported.