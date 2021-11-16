HUNTINGTON — Forty new virus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, including six people from the Tri-State area.
Among the deaths reported by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) were a 77-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman, both from Lincoln County.
There were also 34 reconciliations from death certificates reported Tuesday, including a 48-year-old woman, 85-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman, all from Wayne County, and a 61-year-old woman from Mason County.
There have been 4,676 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
DHHR also reported 604 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 284,165. There were 6,200 active cases statewide.
The daily percent positivity rate dropped to 9.04% in the state, down from 10.15% Monday. The cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to the number of total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — remained at 6.15%, the highest it’s been since COVID-19 tests were first administered in March 2020.
West Virginia’s vaccination rate was 49.5%, with an additional 801 residents fully vaccinated since Monday.
A total of 841,557 residents are reported being fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, 51,024 have received a booster dose.
COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 520 on Tuesday, a decrease from Monday. Of those patients, 168 are being treated in intensive care units and 87 are on a ventilator. More than 75% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, including 83% in intensive care and 87% on ventilators.
Per the COVID-19 dashboard, there are 31 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Eleven of the state’s 55 counties are designated as “red” on the color-coded county alert map, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list all 55 counties as having high COVID-19 transmission.
Testing is available around the region, including at Starlight Behavioral Health, located at 5317 Cherry Lawn Road in Huntington, which is offering free nasal and saliva COVID-19 tests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Results are expected back within 24 to 48 hours.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (98), Berkeley (488), Boone (100), Braxton (47), Brooke (69), Cabell (236), Calhoun (30), Clay (29), Doddridge (8), Fayette (180), Gilmer (15), Grant (87), Greenbrier (93), Hampshire (108), Hancock (79), Hardy (70), Harrison (259), Jackson (77), Jefferson (185), Kanawha (466), Lewis (43), Lincoln (134), Logan (99), Marion (261), Marshall (115), Mason (70), McDowell (56), Mercer (265), Mineral (90), Mingo (93), Monongalia (243), Monroe (38), Morgan (45), Nicholas (153), Ohio (162), Pendleton (28), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (19), Preston (139), Putnam (246), Raleigh (240), Randolph (69), Ritchie (18), Roane (69), Summers (19), Taylor (98), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (128), Wayne (100), Webster (42), Wetzel (67), Wirt (20), Wood (196) and Wyoming (62).