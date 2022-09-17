HUNTINGTON — More than 40 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia last week.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 42 new virus-related deaths statewide, for a total of 7,364 since the pandemic began.
That’s the most virus-related deaths reported in the state since mid-August.
Among the new deaths were a 51-year-old man and 76-year-old man, both from Cabell County; an 80-year-old man, 85-year-old woman and 90-year-old man, all from Wayne County; a 74-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 54-year-old man from Mason County; and a 75-year-old man from Putnam County.
There were 4,603 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide last week, for a total of 595,044. As of Friday, there were 2,288 active cases in the state, including 120 in Cabell County and 16 in Wayne County.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify much of the region as having high community transmission levels of the virus.
The high transmission level was reported in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties in West Virginia, in Lawrence County in Ohio, and in Boyd County in Kentucky, according to the CDC.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces. The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 and seven hospitalizations in September as of Sept. 8. There have been a total of 21,657 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves last week to receive the new COVID-19 booster during an event in the Capitol Rotunda.
The Democratic governor urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, and he called on leaders in government and other sectors to encourage people to get the shots.
“I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” the governor said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”
The Beshears received the boosters from representatives of the Franklin County Health Department.
The governor also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot this fall.