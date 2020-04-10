CHARLESTON — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in West Virginia continues to climb.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state has 574 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR says 15,101 residents have been tested for the virus, with 14,527 negative and five deaths.
The confirmed cases by country are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (89), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (21), Fayette (three), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (three), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (32), Marshall (six), Mason (seven), McDowell (four), Mercer (eight), Mineral (three), Monongalia (78), Monroe (one), Morgan (five), Nicholas (two), Ohio (21), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (10), Raleigh (five), Randolph (three), Roane (two), Taylor (three), Tucker (three), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (17), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (18) and Wyoming (one).
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.