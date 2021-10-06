This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia continued its march toward 4,000 on Wednesday as 65 new virus-related deaths were reported in the state.
There have been 3,839 deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia, with the total reported Wednesday including 10 from the Tri-State region.
Among the deaths were an 81-year-old man, 69-year-old woman, 60-year-old woman, 71-year-old woman, 64-year-old woman and 56-year-old man, all from Cabell County.
Cabell County has reported 238 deaths related to the virus.
The deaths also included an 83-year-old woman and 68-year-old man, both from Wayne County, and a 67-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both from Lincoln County.
There were also 1,398 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 247,806, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. There were 11,331 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (76), Berkeley (747), Boone (192), Braxton (86), Brooke (82), Cabell (605), Calhoun (23), Clay (38), Doddridge (92), Fayette (280), Gilmer (40), Grant (102), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (78), Hancock (164), Hardy (82), Harrison (685), Jackson (191), Jefferson (237), Kanawha (992), Lewis (141), Lincoln (148), Logan (230), Marion (526), Marshall (196), Mason (173), McDowell (182), Mercer (442), Mineral (189), Mingo (166), Monongalia (286), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (195), Ohio (142), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (29), Preston (290), Putnam (419), Raleigh (386), Randolph (88), Ritchie (89), Roane (136), Summers (53), Taylor (93), Tucker (36), Tyler (56), Upshur (160), Wayne (327), Webster (62), Wetzel (128), Wirt (41), Wood (633) and Wyoming (132).
In Kentucky, the coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of 51 more people as the state’s pandemic-related death toll approached 9,000.
The latest deaths announced by the state included Kentuckians as young as 39, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post.
The virus-related death toll in Kentucky has reached at least 8,972, the state said.
The governor reported 2,696 more COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dipped to 9.11%, he said.
More than 1,630 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 476 in intensive care units, the state reported.
In Ohio, more than 6,200 new cases were reported Wednesday.
