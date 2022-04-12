CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases fell to 308. That’s 13 fewer active cases than reported Monday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state total 6,774, with 19 of those added Tuesday. Among the new deaths were a 54-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man, both from Lincoln County, and an 83-year-old woman from Putnam County.
More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 97 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including five children. That’s four fewer patients than reported Monday, according to the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 34 were in an intensive care unit — including two children — and 12 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 53% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 59% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 50% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (19), Boone (2), Braxton (0), Brooke (4), Cabell (21), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (5), Gilmer (1), Grant (0), Greenbrier (2), Hampshire (5), Hancock (1), Hardy (0), Harrison (11), Jackson (1), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (17), Lewis (2), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (15), Marshall (5), Mason (1), McDowell (5), Mercer (16), Mineral (6), Mingo (2), Monongalia (21), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (2), Ohio (5), Pendleton (10), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (11), Putnam (14), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (0), Upshur (0), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (8), Wood (15) and Wyoming (4).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter @CaityCoyne.
