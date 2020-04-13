HUNTINGTON — West Virginia climbed to eight coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The eighth death is an 80-year-old woman from Monongalia County.
DHHR reported 611 positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia as of 5 p.m. Sunday. There have been 16,257 residents tested for the virus, with 15,646 negative results.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (23), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (34), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).
In Ohio, there were 6,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The state has confirmed 248 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, there were 1,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The state has confirmed 97 deaths related to the virus, including a 62-year-old man in Pike County.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.