HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University archivist is asking for assistance in documenting personal experiences during the COVID-19 outbreak in West Virginia and the Huntington area to add to the school’s Archives and Special Collections library.
As the pandemic drives people indoors and unemployment and economic hardship skyrocket, archivist Elizabeth James has created an online portal for local residents to share their stories and respond to the question: “How have you, your family or community been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak?”
James said it is especially important that West Virginia residents are given a voice during this turbulent period.
“One thing that I as a historian have noticed very acutely is how underrepresented Appalachian and West Virginia voices are in the historical narrative, especially in internationally important events, so I thought it was important to actually document individual stories,” James said. “We’ve truly gotten some fascinating responses. Everyone sees the numbers about job loss, but they don’t really see what that looks like.”
The online forum can be found at https://forms.gle/fJMAWm37Rboab2g99 and is straightforward, James said, allowing anyone from any part of the state to participate.
“This is just a way for people to contribute in a very low-stakes way, because everything is so crazy and up in the air right now,” she said. “Everyone is experiencing something unique that is important for people to study down the road.”
James said the submissions will be recorded and saved for future historians and researchers to study and learn from.
“Everyone is used to studying huge events — they see what happens, but they don’t see what it was like to experience,” James said. “By having people willing to share these stories, hopefully in the future we can get an idea of how the actual lived experience was.”
In order to continue documenting the pandemic, James said she also encourages participants to respond more than once.
“I encourage repeat contributions because this is an ever-changing time,” she said. “Your experience might be completely different one week from the next, even if it’s just that you were out of toilet paper.”
For those interested in contributing to the archives in other ways or with questions, James can be contacted at jamese@marshall.edu.