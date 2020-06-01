INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service will host a series of free virtual 4-H programs throughout the summer for young people ranging in age from preschool to high school, according to a news release. Programs will cover topics such as performing arts, writing, gardening, Spanish and mentoring.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important that we still provide our youth with enrichment activities and inspire them to get creative,” said Hannah Payne, WVSU’s assistant program director for 4-H Youth Development. “From gardening to mindfulness, we want to make sure that we are supporting our community in learning about the resources that surround them, as well as building their own toolkit for resilience.”
The full schedule of online summer activities is as follows.
- All-in-One Mentoring — An out-of-school program featuring opportunities for positive youth development. Grades 6-12. Tuesdays at 2 p.m. May 26-July 7.
- 4-H Makers Camp — Learn to make new things using items around the house. Grades 3-5. Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. during the month of June.
- The Grub Club: Kid-Powered Gardening — Learn to plant your own food and participate in fun activities and crafts. Grades 3-8. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. during the month of June.
- Sowing Young Sprouts Scavenger Hunt — A self-paced scavenger hunt series for all ages. June 15-July 6.
- Act Up: Theatre Fun with 4-H — Virtual performing arts sessions with acting games, scene studies and more. Grades 6-8. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. during the month of July.
- Little Growers — A day camp all about the great outdoors for preschoolers. Fridays at 10 a.m. during the month of July.
- Poetry & Mindfulness — Daily short sessions focusing on close reading for understanding and mindfulness, featuring writing prompts and feedback opportunities. Grades 9-12. Weekdays at 2 p.m. during the month of July.
- Spanish Finders — A day camp for preschoolers to discover the language of Spanish. Monday through Thursday, July 27-Aug. 6, at 10 a.m.
Registration and additional information about each program is available at wvstateu.edu/4h. To learn more, contact Payne at 304-553-8218 or hannah.payne@wvstateu.edu.