CHARLESTON — With three new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 confirmed in West Virginia’s correctional facilities, Western Regional Jail inmates in Barboursville will all be tested for the virus Wednesday, June 10.
So far, 24 of the jail’s 614 inmates have been tested for the virus, with 21 negative and three pending. There were 105 inmates quarantined as of 3 p.m. Friday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered all inmates in the state be tested for the virus after an outbreak was discovered in the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.
Justice said Friday that 550 inmates have been tested already among 12 facilities. Three positives have been identified: one in the Eastern Regional Jail, one in the Northern Regional Jail and one in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Testing at Western Regional is expected to last one day. Hearings have been placed on hold for the day while the testing occurs. All Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities should be tested by June 12.
Those who have tested positive are quarantined in their cells per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. If they were experiencing symptoms, they would be housed in the medical unit, she added. New intakes and those who are back from the hospital for other reasons are also quarantined.
According to CDC guidelines, “ideally” each inmate should be quarantined in “a single cell with solid walls and a solid door that closes.” If the inmate develops symptoms, they should be moved to “medical isolation,” which the CDC emphasizes is not the same as isolation as a discipline.
Jividen said the guidelines and procedures the correctional facilities have been following since March are why an outbreak did not occur until May and why they were able to contain it.
A new law also went into effect Friday that takes aim at reducing the amount of low-level, misdemeanor, pretrial offenders sitting in jail. House Bill 2419 provides a presumption of release for a person charged with nonviolent misdemeanor offenses unless good cause is shown that the person should not be released, or when the person is charged with a more serious misdemeanor offense as outlined in the legislation — for example, crimes involving a child or a deadly weapon. It restricts cash bail for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses, as well.
“From a public health and safety perspective, this new law is an opportunity to reduce the jail churn in and out of regional jails and the likelihood of another COVID-19 outbreak like we saw in Huttonsville and the surrounding community,” Lida Shepherd, with the American Friends Service Committee, said in a release. “And even absent the COVID-19 threat, West Virginians presumed innocent should not have their freedom contingent upon their income, and certainly not their skin color. This new law is a step toward more fairness in West Virginia’s criminal justice system.”
Including the inmates, there were 17 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Friday in West Virginia, for a total of 2,119, and 1,918 test results received by the state. Five new deaths were reported, as well — an 82-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, all from Jefferson County, a 75-year-old man from Berkeley County and an 84-year-old woman from Pendleton County. The total fatalities is now 84.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (326/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (198/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (125/13), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3) and Wyoming (2/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open June 19. He said the few remaining businesses without guidelines to reopen should have them soon. He also said he was working with the administrations of the state’s institutions of higher learning on reopening campuses in the fall.
There were 476 new positive cases reported statewide, for a total of 37,758, and 16 new deaths, for a total of 2,355.
In Kentucky, there were 272 new positive cases reported, for a total of 10,977, and eight new deaths, for a total of 466.
There were more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. on Friday, according to the CDC, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 1,862,656. There have been 108,064 deaths related to the virus.