HUNTINGTON — Every year in mid-March graduating medical students across the country, including those from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, gather at their local universities and at the same time open envelopes that determine the next chapter of their lives.
Inside the envelopes is the name of residency programs matched with the students, where they will train their skills for the next three to seven years.
However, this year, due to the growing concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many Match Day celebrations across the country, including Marshall’s, were canceled, leaving many students — including 65 graduates from Marshall — to open their results at home with their families.
Twenty-one of Marshall’s graduates will remain in West Virginia to complete their residency training.
Nearly half of the graduates matched into primary care residencies, which are identified in West Virginia as family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Other students were accepted into anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurology, orthopaedic surgery, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, psychiatry and radiology programs.
One student also matched in the military match that occurred in late 2019.
The main residency match process is coordinated by the National Residency Matching Program. The program had its largest match on record this year, according to the NRMP, with 40,084 registered applicants submitting program choices for 37,256 available positions.