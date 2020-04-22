LOGAN, W.Va. — An infant girl in Logan County, West Virginia, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
The child’s diagnosis was reported Tuesday, and another positive case in the county, a woman in her 30s or 40s, was confirmed Saturday.
The adult became the county’s ninth person to test positive for the disease and the first since April 5. She is isolated at home. The infant is also isolated at home.
According to Browning, a patient’s recovery is determined by several Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria regarding showing of symptoms over time, such as so many days without a fever, amount of days in quarantine and overall improvement of symptoms.
Browning said the county health department expects possibly one or two cases to be associated with the adult case that is currently active because that person lives with family members.
“We kind of are expecting, maybe, one or more from that same family,” Browning said. “We can’t be sure of that, but we will know here shortly. Until there’s a vaccine or there’s a real treatment for this, I think we will probably see a few cases regularly for the foreseeable future.”