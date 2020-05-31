ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lawrence County 4-H and Future Farmers of America members with animal projects could get a chance to show off their work even though the 2020 county fair has been canceled.
The Lawrence County Livestock Show youth organization is trying to raise $40,000 through a nonprofit on Facebook to rent the fairgrounds, to pay for insurance, utilities and pay judges for the animal projects some of the kids have been working on for months, said Carrie Calaway, a Scottown, Ohio, resident.
“For some of the kids, this is their last year,” Calaway said Friday. “We’re not going to let that happen to these kids.”
The group is trying to raise funds through June 12 to prove to those with animal projects they will have a chance to show their animal projects, she said. The group also plans to contact buyers and stockyards to be on hand July 13-17 so the kids could at least get market prices for their projects, she said.
Dave Lucas, a Boy Scout pack leader working on the donation program, said they have raised $1,200 so far.
“I felt bad about high school seniors who couldn’t go to their graduation and about people not being able to go to the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day parade,” Lucas said.
He also responded to one of his Scouts with an animal project who was sad because he thought he wouldn’t get the chance to sell his goats at the fair in July.
“This gives young people some closure,” Lucas said. “It’s a way to make the best of a bad situation.”
Calaway said the group is planning animal shows July 14-16 at the fairgrounds.
There will be no organized animal sales for the steers, hogs, goats and sheep normally sold at the fair. There also will be no fair rides. Details are being worked out to allow the fairgrounds’ campgrounds to be used during fair week, Calaway said.
The group will follow social distancing guidelines and seek a potential grant from Bob Evans Restaurants to help groups like the Future Farmers of America.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has released guidelines for how county fair boards and agricultural societies can work with county health departments to safely operate this year. The guidelines focus on maintaining social distancing, limiting crowds and ensuring the health of everyone involved, according to a news release.