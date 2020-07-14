CHARLESTON— Applications are open for extended unemployment benefits in West Virginia.
Workforce West Virginia announced a 13-week extended unemployment benefit period on Monday. The extended benefits are for those who have exhausted their regular state unemployment and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation benefits.
Workforce officials said in a news release that the state is required to offer the extended benefits since the state’s most recent insured unemployment rate passed 5% and exceeds 120% of the corresponding average rate in the prior two years.
“Under federal law, extended benefits offer up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to workers who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC assistance,” Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said in the release. “We are now issuing written notifications to people who are eligible to apply for these extended benefits.”
Claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount they got from regular unemployment compensation under the extended benefits program. The agency is also reminding all claimants that the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation is scheduled to end July 25.
Those who have exhausted their pandemic unemployment compensation benefits by Sunday, July 5, do not need to wait on notification from WorkForce West Virginia to file for extended benefits, the release added.
To apply, claimants should visit uc.workforcewv.org and click on the “Apply for Extended Benefits” button.
For more information about unemployment benefits, including federal pandemic relief programs provided by the CARES Act, visit www.workforcewv.org.