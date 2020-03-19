CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is offering up-to-date resources related to COVID-19, including health and prevention tips, federal and state policy updates, human resource and technology guidance, crisis resources related to emergency aid for small businesses, hospital and testing sites, feeding site information and more.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce online resource, “Coronavirus Guide for West Virginians,” is free and can be found by visiting www.wvchamber.com.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce reminds all West Virginians to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and follow the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remain healthy and strong.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the voice of business in West Virginia. Its members employ over half of the workforce in the state.