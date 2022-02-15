A room is empty in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center sits empty, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Jan. 3. Hospitalizations fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant have begun falling after peaking at record levels in some communities.
CHARLESTON — As COVID-19 deaths climb in West Virginia, new and active case counts are still on the decline, which state health officials have said means the current omicron surge is likely coming to an end.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in the state totaled 6,067 on Tuesday, with 44 of those deaths reported overnight, including a 58-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old man from Cabell County, and a 58-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the Department of Health and Human Resources' dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 82-year-old man from Wayne County, a 53-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 88-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 73-year-old man from Putnam County.
These deaths occurred from December 2021 through February 2022.
West Virginia reported 978 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — the second consecutive day new cases have been less than 1,000 — and active cases totaled 5,951. That’s 1,311 fewer active cases reported than Monday.
There were 806 West Virginians hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, including 19 children. That’s 27 more patients than reported Monday, but 138 fewer than last Tuesday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard.
Of those in the hospital, 191 patients are in an intensive care unit and 121 are receiving care on a ventilator.
More than 66% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 76% for those in the ICU and 81% for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from the COVID-19 virus.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, per the state dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
