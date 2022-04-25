CHARLESTON — As of Monday, West Virginia has identified more than a half-million COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
A total of 500,228 COVID-19 cases have been reported since March 2020. Per the dashboard, 432 of those cases were reported over the weekend. Active cases now total 631, an increase of 87 since Friday.
To date, 6,824 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with one reported over the weekend.
COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 87 on Monday, including three children. That’s one more patient than was reported on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 23 patients are in intensive care units and 12 — including one child — are receiving care on ventilators.
About 49% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 48% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 41% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 47% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
