After holding families and school workers in suspense for two days regarding what his “significant announcement” on school reopening Wednesday would be, Gov. Jim Justice mostly just expressed his support for what counties have already been planning: restarting in-person teaching in some manner.
But, with barely more than a month before the Sept. 8 in-person or online reopening of schools, a reopening that was already postponed, Justice announced a coming color-coded plan. He said it could force schools to return to online-only education and sports to shut down, based on the surrounding counties’ metrics.
He said he hasn’t yet picked the measures. The state Department of Education said it couldn’t name which counties, if any, would have to keep schools closed if their COVID-19 cases look on Sept. 8 like they do today.
“Who knows what’s going to happen in the next week?” Justice said. “We hope and pray that we’re moving in the right direction and everything, but we may very well have to change again.”
West Virginia School Service Personnel Association union Executive Director Joe White said “the announcement he made was very confusing. I’m no smarter coming out of there than I was.”
“People out there, parents out there, students out there, employees out there, they need something to go on,” White said. “And every day my daughter asks me ‘What am I gonna do?’ I don’t know.”
White said he was confused by multiple parts of Justice’s news conference. Others were, too.
In 2017, Justice had cow dung deposited on a budget bill to express his opposition to it.
On Wednesday, Democrat Ben Salango, who’s challenging Justice for his position in November, tweeted a picture of that stunt to describe Justice’s school plans, and Salango reiterated his call for Justice to use more of the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to help schools reopen safely.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, another school worker union, didn’t criticize the governor.
“I think that recognizing that counties are going to be in different places throughout this, and that every county must have a remote learning plan in place, is a positive,” Lee said. “We don’t know how these numbers are going to go, and everybody has to be prepared for any event.”
But he said he’s awaiting union members’ response to a survey for their thoughts moving forward.
Meanwhile, Kanawha County teacher Jay O’Neal, who in June lost his run to replace Lee as head of that union, has been pushing alongside some county-level unions and anti-poverty nonprofits to urge counties not to reopen schools in person until they’ve had 14 consecutive days with no new cases.
Even then, the group, Our Students First, is urging a phase-in to in-person instruction.
“We have a lot of concerns about starting in-person that we don’t feel have been answered yet,” O’Neal said. He said the virus is airborne, so ventilation — something West Virginia schools struggle mightily with — matters.
O’Neal noted children can be asymptomatic carriers, and “we don’t want to see them carry that home and have grandma or grandpa possibly contract COVID-19 and die.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics has stressed the benefits of children being physically in schools, but has stressed the need for proper safety precautions, listening to local health experts and watching community spread.
For those who opt for the digital-only instruction that is open to all students and families who want it, Justice announced free internet connectivity locations. He said this would cost $6 million.
He said these locations would include all K-12 schools, plus many colleges, libraries and state parks — places where internet may have already been available free to the public. State Department of Education spokeswoman Christy Day wrote in an email afterward that all 1,000 “already offer some level of connectivity.”
“Connectivity currently exists at the facilities, and the access points will allow the signal to be boosted or broadcast beyond the walls,” Day wrote. “Students would have access from the parking lot or close by. … This money is for the equipment, some installation and a two-year service plan.”
But Justice also said bus transportation to these locations will be provided for students who need it.
White, whose union represents bus drivers, custodians and others, noted buses may also be called on to deliver meals to children and take students to sports practice.
“Is he going to use the buses to take them on their first date?” White asked. “I don’t know what he’s going to do.”
“They don’t have the drivers, they don’t have the funds, they don’t have the capability to do the plan,” White said.
While all students and families have been offered a digital-only education option, school workers themselves have been provided no similar blanket choice. Research indicates that adults are more at risk of death and serious illness from the virus.
Justice seemed to reveal Wednesday that the employees would be given that choice — he said they would have “total optionality” — but the state Department of Education walked his statements back.
“Good afternoon,” Deputy State Schools Superintendent Michele Blatt wrote in an email. “The Governor did not intend to imply that teachers and service personnel have a choice to report to work.”
She wrote that the state schools superintendent consulted the governor’s general counsel “and the intention was that employees with medically documented health conditions which require an accommodation will be handled on an individual basis within their county.”
“Clarifications regarding transportation and internet access are also being addressed,” Blatt wrote.
White provided the email, and the American Federation of Teachers’ state chapter also shared it online.
The Governor’s Office didn’t return requests for comment, and the governor, still having online-only news conferences, blocked reporter follow-up questions at the event.