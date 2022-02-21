CHARLESTON — West Virginia, the nation and the world may be approaching “an important fork in the road” for pandemic response as the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant seems to be coming to an end.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said this depends on the future characteristics of the virus. Between vaccinations and “native immunity” — which is immunity gained from COVID-19 infections — Marsh said there is a chance future virus mutations could be minimal. If immunity levels fade or remain low, however, the opposite could happen.
“I’m not counting it out. We could have brand new variant with new characteristics … but that’s the point we’re at right now,” Marsh said. “We will see what COVID-19 does but we’re very hopeful that very soon we will continue to see this de-escalate so we can continue to move forward and getting back to the life we are all hoping to see continue to grow.”
West Virginia is continuing to see a decrease in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, even as 3,105 new cases were reported in the state on Monday.
“Certainly it is good news that we have seen the number of cases that are related to the omicron variant of COVID-19 reduce, but we do know however, just like we see across the country, the number of deaths will lag that number,” Marsh said.
Deaths tied to the virus in West Virginia totaled 6,183 on Monday with 21 of those reported overnight.
The state reported 4,665 active cases on Monday, 103 fewer than reported Monday.
As of Monday, 645 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus, including 15 children. That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations reported since the omicron COVID-19 surge began to grow in late December.
Of those hospitalized, 152 people are in an intensive care unit and 80 patients are receiving care on a ventilator. Monday marked the first time since the first week of December that there have been fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in West Virginia.
More than 63% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard. That increased to 80% for those in the ICU and to 89% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Even as the omicron surge recedes in the state and beyond, Marsh said Monday that being fully vaccinated — and especially boosted — is the best way to prevent more unnecessary losses or suffering due to the virus.
“We are seeing things moving in the right direction, and we want to make sure that our citizens — all West Virginians — remain to be well protected. We know older citizens are at higher risk. I don’t say that to scare people, just to remind folks [to possibly take] precautions,” Marsh said. “(We) want to make sure all West Virginians make it through this part of the residual surge of COVID-19 safe and healthy.”
James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force, said Monday that the state is seeing a “continued trend in movement” for first doses in people over 18 and “steady” progress for booster doses. Per the dashboard, an average of 230 total COVID-19 doses have been administered over the past seven days. In the week ending Feb. 7, that average totaled 359 doses.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, per the dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Vaccination rates are lowest among children ages 5 to 11. Less than 14% of those children are fully vaccinated, per the state dashboard.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Of West Virginians who are fully vaccinated, about 42% have received a booster shot. Those rates are lowest in children ages 12 to 15, where less than 6% have received their third dose.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday COVID-19 numbers continue to decline. Though the spread of the virus remains high statewide, several counties are no longer in the highest category of disease incidence.
Beshear said if Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, he plans to update guidance by March 14.
Across the state, there were 969 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths.
The number of patients currently in the hospital or in intensive care for COVID-19 is also declining steadily, however a large number of Kentucky residents still remain hospitalized or in need of critical care.
In Ohio, 851 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. There were 42 new hospitalizations statewide, four of which were to intensive care units.