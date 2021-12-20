CHARLESTON — Clinical leadership at West Virginia’s community hospitals are pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and do their part to prevent overwhelming health care agencies, according to a news release from the West Virginia Hospital Association.
Meanwhile, additional Ohio hospitals are announcing the postponement of elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to fill up hospital beds in that state.
The omicron variant, which health officials estimate to be up to three times more infectious than the delta variant, was detected in West Virginia last week and in Ohio two weeks ago.
“Projections show that for the 2021 holiday season, we will approach the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began,” the hospital association said in the release. “As a state and a nation, we are in this crisis together, and although there have been multiple calls for action in the past, we need your help now more than ever to ensure health care services are available for everyone who needs them.”
The Ohio State University medical center and the Columbus-based OhioHealth and Mount Carmel hospital systems all say they’re postponing some or all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay as the number of coronavirus cases spike. Ohio State’s policy begins Jan. 3 but doesn’t affect currently scheduled procedures.
Hospital systems in northeastern Ohio including the Cleveland Clinic announced similar postponements earlier this month. One word — “Help” — dominated a full-page ad in The Plain Dealer Monday in which six Cleveland-area health systems urged people to receive the vaccine.
The West Virginia Hospital Association warning comes as active COVID-19 infections in the state continue to hover around 9,000, with 8,934 active on Monday. Of those cases, 780 were reported overnight.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,191 on Monday, with 27 of those reported Monday, per the state dashboard.
Of the 615 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 209 were in intensive care units and 116 were receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 81% of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.
About 53.7% of eligible residents — 912,902 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of people who report being fully vaccinated, about 32% — 295,172 residents — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines 6 months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
“After nearly two years, the system is nearing a breaking point as health care workers are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted,” the hospital association release read. “Across the state, resilient and dedicated health care workers stand ready to care for our communities, but the reality is most hospitals throughout the state have more patients in their emergency departments than they do staff to care for them.”
In Ohio, more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, with nearly 200 new hospitalizations. State Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said last week the delta variant is driving the increase in and the vast majority of people being hospitalized in Ohio aren’t vaccinated.
Kentucky reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 32 new deaths. Statewide, 1,206 people are hospitalized with the virus.
“The message is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen, and it looks like this might be one of the most contagious viruses in modern history,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Unfortunately, some of the therapeutics won’t work on it. But what does work is being vaccinated and being boosted. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, please consider doing it now.”