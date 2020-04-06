CHARLESTON — As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to worsen in the Mountain State, the West Virginia Supreme Court justices extended an order canceling most court proceedings through May 1 throughout the state.
The court had previously issued an order declaring a judicial emergency through April 10, but the order was instead extended by Chief Justice Tim Armstead Friday to last through May 1.
Armstead previously said the declaration was made in order to protect litigants, jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the general public.
“The measures we have already taken and those we are taking today are designed to protect our fellow West Virginians by avoiding in-person proceedings whenever possible and using technology to keep the crucial, time-sensitive work of our courts moving forward,” he said.
Several emergency proceedings required to protect the immediate health or safety of a party or the community will still be held. Those hearings include domestic violence, child abuse and neglect upon initial removal of a child or where there is an imminent threat to the health or safety of a child, infant guardianship, physical custody cases involvement an imminent threat to the health or safety of a child, juvenile detention or placement in state custody, criminal initial appearances, bond hearings, search warrants, criminal preliminary hearings and mental hygiene.
Hearings could also be held in cases initiated by public health officials to enforce orders related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Courts are still encouraged to use video and telephone conferencing to conduct emergency hearings, when it does not infringe upon the Constitutional rights of those involved in the case.
The court also said time-sensitive hearings, which are considered non-emergency, but are deemed necessary to avoid serious harm that would likely occur if the matter was not resolved in the emergency period, may also be held by video or telephone conference.
Deadlines set for attorneys regarding rules, statutes, ordinances, administrative rules or otherwise are extended to the end of the emergency period. Statute of limitations and statues of repose set to expire during the period are also extended to the same date.