Tuesday’s state COVID-19 briefing marked grim new milestones in the pandemic: 800,000 COVID-19 deaths nationally, and more than 4,000 state COVID-19 deaths since vaccines became available.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, noted that to date, one in every 421 Americans has died of COVID-19, including one of every 100 individuals age 65 or older.
In West Virginia, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 5,114, and Gov. Jim Justice said 92.2% of the dead were unvaccinated.
The vast majority of those deaths, 4,004, have occurred since vaccines became readily available, with 3,601 of those deaths being individuals who were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to data from the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard.
Meanwhile, Marsh warned another surge of COVID-19 cases appears to be inevitable.
“All the signs tell us we are looking in the face of another surge in West Virginia,” he said.
He said the initial surge, driven by holiday gatherings and people spending more time indoors, will be primarily delta variant cases, followed by an expected upturn in omicron variant cases. That variant has been detected in some 30 states as of Tuesday, but not in West Virginia.
Marsh said that while South African research indicates the omicron variant is more infectious but less virulent than delta, that could be misleading because the population of South Africa is younger and healthier than the U.S. population. West Virginia, in particular, has an older and sicker population.
“There’s no reason at all for persons not to run to get their boosters, if eligible, and to run to get their first and second doses,” he said.
However, interagency task force director James Hoyer said while state vaccination rates are improving, they still remain too low to effectively blunt the virus.
Through Tuesday, only 32.6% of state residents age 18 and older have gotten their booster shots, something Justice blamed on confusing messaging coming from federal authorities.
“An awful lot of our seniors, 65-plus, feel like if they got vaccinated the first time with both doses, then they’re OK. A lot of them have not heard the message that they’re not OK,” he said.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, 79% of all West Virginians 65 and older are fully vaccinated, but only 47% have gotten booster shots.
Hoyer concurred with Justice, citing a survey showing only about 17% of West Virginians are adamantly opposed to getting vaccinated.
“Confusion and misinformation are the biggest enemies we have in this pandemic,” he said.
Hoyer noted the state virus transmission rate has reached a high of 1.2, which he said is a predictor of a “significant upturn” in COVID-19 cases.
He said state COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 overnight, to 643, and said hospitals statewide are treating 76 to 85 new COVID-19 patients each day.
“Anything over 60 puts us in a significant challenge,” Hoyer said.
Just under 82% of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to state data.