CHARLESTON — West Virginia state officials said Monday they were prepared to immediately begin administering shots to children as young as 12 years old once the federal government authorizes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.
The first step in that process occurred later Monday, when the Food and Drug Administration declared the Pfizer vaccine safe for younger teens. According to the Associated Press, the final approval for the vaccine could come Wednesday.
James Hoyer, director of the state COVID-19 interagency task force, said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that officials have worked out the details with the state Board of Education, county school boards and local health departments.
“We are ready to go,” he said, adding the outreach will also encourage unvaccinated family members to get their shots at the same time as the children.
Hoyer stressed that 160,000 more Americans have died from COVID-19 in 14 months than the total number of American military deaths during four years of World War II, and said just as Americans had a responsibility to serve in that war, people today have a responsibility to get vaccinated.
“Nobody is trying to infringe anyone’s rights,” he said.
Getting younger people vaccinated has become a national priority, with the highest level of virus spread trending among the 16-35 age group.
West Virginia is offering incentives for residents in that age group to get vaccinated, which as of Monday most likely will consist of an option of receiving either a $100 U.S. savings bond or a $100 gift card. It is not clear if the state will offer incentives to 12- to-15-year-olds.
As of Monday, 54.9% of West Virginians age 16 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, up from about 54% on Friday. Gov. Jim Justice on Friday announced he will lift an executive order requiring face masks in indoor public settings on June 20 if the state reaches — or comes close to — a first-dose vaccination rate of 65%.
Also Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths, including a 74-year-old man from Wayne County.
In Kentucky, coronavirus-related curfew on bars and restaurants will be lifted starting May 28, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, and bar seating will be allowed again on the same date.
“I want everybody to remember that we have been and we’re going to continue to be loosening these restrictions. But be reasonable,” Beshear said at a news conference.
“Look at your own facilities,” he added as a caution to the businesses. “Look at the ability for air to move in and out. Look at what your vaccination rates are in your county and what your incidence rates are and try to make good decisions.”
Last week, Beshear announced that Kentucky businesses and events with fewer than 1,000 people will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity, also starting May 28. That standard applies to indoor and outdoor gatherings. Also, any indoor and outdoor events drawing more than 1,000 people will be able to operate at 60% capacity, also effective May 28.
Capacity is currently limited to 60% at events with fewer than 1,000 people and 50% at events or spaces with more than 1,000 people.
Meanwhile, more than 1.87 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 80% of residents ages 65 and older, Beshear said Monday.
Vaccination rates drop off considerably in younger age groups. In the 18-29 age group, 28% are vaccinated, while 38% of Kentuckians ages 30-39 have received the shots.
Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine in Kentucky.
Since Feb. 1, 852 of the 857 Kentuckians who died as a result of COVID-19 were unvaccinated, the governor’s office said in a news release Monday.
“We need people to keep getting vaccinated,” Beshear said. “It’s proven to be incredibly safe. The vaccines have been incredibly effective.”
The governor reported 167 new coronavirus cases statewide Monday and 11 more virus-related deaths, two of which discovered through the state’s audit of deaths from previous months. Kentucky’s death toll from the coronavirus reached at least 6,597.
The statewide rate of positive cases was 3.25%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.