HUNTINGTON — Three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday, including a 95-year-old woman from Lincoln County.
The DHHR also reported that, as of Sunday, there have been 2,548,540 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 146,169 total cases and 2,745 total deaths.
The other confirmed deaths were of a 79-year-old man from Greenbrier County and a 70-year-old woman from Raleigh County.
“As our country and parts of our state are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, please continue all prevention measures to keep your family and neighbors protected,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in a news release.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,330), Berkeley (11,261), Boone (1,836), Braxton (852), Brooke (2,087), Cabell (8,535), Calhoun (262), Clay (430), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,179), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,223), Greenbrier (2,564), Hampshire (1,665), Hancock (2,674), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,305), Jackson (1,866), Jefferson (4,226), Kanawha (13,700), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,378), Logan (2,982), Marion (4,054), Marshall (3,236), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,453), Mercer (4,488), Mineral (2,714), Mingo (2,372), Monongalia (8,865), Monroe (1,044), Morgan (1,051), Nicholas (1,439), Ohio (3,972), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (827), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,781), Putnam (4,710), Raleigh (5,935), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (566), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (522), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,791), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (372), Wood (7,536), Wyoming (1,874).
West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
For COVID-19 testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
Ohio reported 878,012 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
Kentucky reported 328,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 274 of which were new as of Sunday.