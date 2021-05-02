CHARLESTON — Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 2,686.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 76-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 77-year-old male from Logan County, a 63-year-old female from Marion County and a 67-year-old female from Brooke County.
“The length of this pandemic may cause some of us to grow weary of continued prevention practices. But for all families who have lost a loved one, each day it continues bears a painful reminder of someone loved who was lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must stop COVID-19 by working toward increased vaccination for community immunity in West Virginia.”
COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place at the Underwood Senior Center, 632 9th Ave. in Huntington, from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 3; the Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave. in Huntington, from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4; the Salt Rock Senior Center, 5490 W.Va. 10 in Salt Rock, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5; and at the Milton Senior Center, 1032 Church St. in Milton, from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Anyone in need of transportation can call 304-529-4952.
There have been 2,735,731 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,918 total cases, according to DHHR.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,122), Boone (1,965), Braxton (898), Brooke (2,169), Cabell (8,595), Calhoun (284), Clay (473), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,375), Gilmer (791), Grant (1,266), Greenbrier (2,748), Hampshire (1,765), Hancock (2,761), Hardy (1,501), Harrison (5,591), Jackson (2,021), Jefferson (4,526), Kanawha (14,657), Lewis (1,157), Lincoln (1,443), Logan (3,034), Marion (4,322), Marshall (3,374), Mason (1,983), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,722), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,510), Monongalia (9,115), Monroe (1,112), Morgan (1,137), Nicholas (1,592), Ohio (4,141), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,846), Putnam (5,025), Raleigh (6,626), Randolph (2,531), Ritchie (691), Roane (602), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (523), Tyler (687), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,009), Webster (471), Wetzel (1,284), Wirt (406), Wood (7,687), Wyoming (1,962).
As of Sunday, Kentucky reported 368 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 445,139, along with three new deaths.
In Ohio, there are 903,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.