CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday.
They included that of an 82-year-old woman from Mason County, a 51-year-old woman from Boone County, and a 59-year-old woman from Putnam County.
Statewide, a total of 7,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, there are 3,057 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Current active cases per county: Barbour (19), Berkeley (183), Boone (46), Braxton (10), Brooke (21), Cabell (135), Calhoun (4), Clay (8), Doddridge (5), Fayette (67), Gilmer (10), Grant (22), Greenbrier (69), Hampshire (38), Hancock (37), Hardy (67), Harrison (116), Jackson (31), Jefferson (62), Kanawha (238), Lewis (22), Lincoln (34), Logan (89), Marion (89), Marshall (76), Mason (67), McDowell (49), Mercer (182), Mineral (36), Mingo (41), Monongalia (137), Monroe (32), Morgan (25), Nicholas (42), Ohio (66), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (15), Preston (29), Putnam (99), Raleigh (172), Randolph (29), Ritchie (18), Roane (31), Summers (28), Taylor (18), Tucker (11), Tyler (12), Upshur (36), Wayne (41), Webster (8), Wetzel (26), Wirt (8), Wood (223), Wyoming (63).
COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for those 6 months and older. Those 5 and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots are recommended for those 50 and older who are at least four months removed from their first booster, as well as anyone older than 12 who has serious chronic health conditions.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
