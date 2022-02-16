CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,279 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight uptick compared to new cases reported on Monday and Tuesday.
The new cases bring the state’s active case count to 5,271. That’s 680 fewer active cases than reported Tuesday.
As infection and hospitalization rates from COVID-19 decrease, West Virginia University announced its plans to lift mask requirements for people in indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, effective immediately. However, the university said it will continue to require masks in all classrooms, labs or any WVU System facility or building being used as a classroom.
Masks also will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses under federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.
Deaths in the state totaled 6,104 on Wednesday, with 37 of those reported overnight.
Among the new deaths reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources were a 70-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 73-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 84-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 89-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 69-year-old woman from Putnam County and an 87-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Cabell County has 229 current active cases of COVID-19, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, and has recorded 345 deaths due to the virus, to date.
There were 792 West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down 14 from Wednesday, per the state dashboard. Fourteen of those hospitalized are children. Of total patients hospitalized, 193 are in an intensive care unit and 118 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 66% of those hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated. That increases to 76% unvaccinated for people in the ICU and 81% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
The state of Ohio reported 2,433 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 212 new hospitalizations and 22 new admissions to intensive care units as a result of the virus.
In Kentucky, all but eight counties were listed as red (high) on the state's Current Incidence Rate map Wednesday.