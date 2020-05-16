HUNTINGTON — West Virginia has reported its 65th death related to the novel coronavirus.
The latest death, an 89-year-old man from Fayette County, was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Saturday.
“Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 1,470 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. DHHR said there had been 73,617 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 72,147 negative.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (seven), Berkeley (207), Boone (nine), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (56), Calhoun (one), Clay (two), Fayette (38), Gilmer (eight), Grant (six), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (98), Kanawha (206), Lewis (four), Lincoln (five), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (six), Mercer (12), Mineral (27), Mingo (four), Monongalia (115), Monroe (six), Morgan (17), Nicholas (nine), Ohio (38), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (four), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (nine), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (six), Wayne (96), Wetzel (seven), Wirt (three), Wood (47) and Wyoming (two).
In Ohio, there were 27,474 cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Saturday. There were 1,610 deaths reported in the state.
In Kentucky, there were 7,688 cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. There were 334 deaths reported in the state.
There have been 129,405 people in Kentucky tested for the virus, and 2,768 people have recovered.
There were nearly 23,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 1,435,098, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 87,315 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.