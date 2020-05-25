HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported its 73rd death related to the novel coronavirus Monday.
The latest death, a 74-year-old man from Mineral County, was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“On this Memorial Day, we remember the service of those veterans who have passed away, as well as the 73 West Virginians we have recently lost due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said in a news release Monday.
West Virginia has reported 1,782 total cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Monday. There have been 86,872 confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (277/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (154/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3) and Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, the number of COVID-19-related deaths moved closer to 2,000, with 1,987 deaths reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Monday. The state has reported 32,477 cases of the virus.
New case information was unavailable for Kentucky, which reported 8,571 cases of COVID-19 and 391 deaths related to the virus in the state Saturday. At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Nationally, there were more than 15,000 new cases reported Monday, for a total of 1,637,456 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 97,669 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.