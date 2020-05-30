HUNTINGTON — West Virginia on Saturday reported its 75th death related to the novel coronavirus.
The latest death was a 96-year-old man from Fayette County.
“We join the family in grieving for this West Virginian,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said in a news release.
The DHHR also reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,989 as of 5 p.m. There have been 96,369 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, free testing was offered Friday and Saturday in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan counties. According to the DHHR, the two-day testing resulted in 698 individuals tested in Berkeley County; 721 in Jefferson County; 768 in Kanawha County; 514 in Mineral County; and 353 in Morgan County.
Similar free testing was offered May 22-23 in Cabell County, resulting in 640 individuals being tested over the two days.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (224/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (29/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3) and Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, 35,034 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Saturday. There have been 2,149 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, 247 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 9,704 as of 4 p.m. There were 13 new virus-related deaths reported Saturday, for a total of 431.
Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 65,800 tests were reported last week, which he said is believed to be the most reported in the state in one week so far.
At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 1,737,950 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Saturday. More than 1,200 new deaths were reported, bringing the nation’s total to 102,785.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.