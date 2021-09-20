HUNTINGTON — More than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,604 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 223,117. There were no new virus-related deaths reported Sunday, but there were 163 deaths in the past week and 3,370 overall.
There were 25,074 active cases across the state Sunday.
The amount of weekly virus deaths statewide has gone up steadily since early August, when six deaths were reported for the week of Aug. 9.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 828,729 people in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Sept. 16, Lawrence County ranked third among all counties. Only 33.68% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 53.3%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 232 cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 7-10. Cases were reported in patients ranging in age from 3 months old to 84 years old, with more than 60 cases in children under the age of 18.
Nationwide, more than 154,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 41,915,285, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 670,565 deaths related to the virus.
