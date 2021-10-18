HUNTINGTON — More than 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 859 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 260,444.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported Sunday, but there have been 4,108 overall.
There were 9,615 active cases across the state Sunday.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 861,027 people (48%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Oct. 14, Lawrence County ranked 45th among all counties. Only 35.27% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 54.81%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 119 cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 12-15. Cases were reported in patients ranging in age from 1 to 87 years old.
Nationwide, more than 89,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 44,801,768, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 722,212 deaths related to the virus.
