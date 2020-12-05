Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Dec. 5.

They include a 73-year-old man from Cabell County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 88-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 47-year-old man from Logan County and a 63-year-old woman from Logan County, among others.

Statewide, West Virginia reported 53,572 total cases and 829 deaths.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in a news release. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of other West Virginians.” 

In Cabell County, the health department reported 1,212 current active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 62 deaths.

Free testing events will be held Monday, Dec. 7 in Cabell, Mason and Wayne counties. For information on other ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

The West Virginia Department of Education’s school reentry map released Saturday shows Mason and Wayne counties in the “red” category, meaning remote learning for all students is required and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Cabell and Putnam counties are in the “orange” category, which also requires remote learning. Extracurricular activities in "orange" counties are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only.

In Cabell County, grab-and-go lunches will be distributed at sites used over the summer. For the complete list of meal sites and more information, visit www.cabellschools.com.

Cases per county: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).

In Lawrence County, Ohio, 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 2,623 cases. Statewide, Ohio has 467,432 cases, up more than 10,000 over numbers reported Friday, Dec. 4.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that the state had its new highest week of COVID-19 cases, even with one day left to report.

The state tallied 3,892 new cases and 23 new deaths, according to Beshear's office.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.