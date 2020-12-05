CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Dec. 5.
They include a 73-year-old man from Cabell County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 88-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 85-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 47-year-old man from Logan County and a 63-year-old woman from Logan County, among others.
Statewide, West Virginia reported 53,572 total cases and 829 deaths.
“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in a news release. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of other West Virginians.”
In Cabell County, the health department reported 1,212 current active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 62 deaths.
Free testing events will be held Monday, Dec. 7 in Cabell, Mason and Wayne counties. For information on other ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.
The West Virginia Department of Education’s school reentry map released Saturday shows Mason and Wayne counties in the “red” category, meaning remote learning for all students is required and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Cabell and Putnam counties are in the “orange” category, which also requires remote learning. Extracurricular activities in "orange" counties are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only.
In Cabell County, grab-and-go lunches will be distributed at sites used over the summer. For the complete list of meal sites and more information, visit www.cabellschools.com.
Cases per county: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).
In Lawrence County, Ohio, 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 2,623 cases. Statewide, Ohio has 467,432 cases, up more than 10,000 over numbers reported Friday, Dec. 4.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that the state had its new highest week of COVID-19 cases, even with one day left to report.
The state tallied 3,892 new cases and 23 new deaths, according to Beshear's office.