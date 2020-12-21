HUNTINGTON — West Virginia has set another weekly record for positive coronavirus cases and deaths.
Health officials said the state recorded at least 6,638 confirmed cases of the virus in the seven-day period ending Sunday. That passed the mark of 6,439 positive cases set two weeks ago. The state also reported 160 deaths last week.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday confirmed the death of a 93-year-old man from Wayne County.
As of Monday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 1,707 current active cases and 81 total deaths.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday cited information from the New York Times that shows Ohioans reduced their travel and contact with others over Thanksgiving by 60-70% and said “most” residents did well limiting gatherings.
“It’s critical that we keep up the work we started during Thanksgiving for the next several weeks to prevent another surge in January,” he said.
Statewide, Ohio reported 6,548 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths. Saturday, the state eclipsed 8,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DeWine.
Several Kentucky long-term care facilities have started vaccinating their residents, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Deaths in the state's assisted living and nursing homes account for two-thirds of Kentucky's coronavirus death toll. Vaccines for those groups should be finished by early March, preventing many more deaths, Beshear added.
Kentucky received its first shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine last week. Approximately 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since.
Kentucky reported 1,988 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 COVID-19 related deaths Monday. Just over 1,500 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus.
The state's test positivity rate is 8.64%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.