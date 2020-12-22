HUNTINGTON — Five Cabell County women are listed among new COVID-19 deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday.
They were 77, 67, 81, 79 and 94 years old. A total of 42 new deaths were recorded in the state, a new daily record.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”
Cases per county: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).
Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Tuesday. One-time testing events are scheduled in Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties, among others. Additional free testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-through offerings can be located on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
The Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department reported two new COVID-related deaths on Monday evening, bringing the county's total to 44 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said a Pfizer allotment of 89,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive on Dec. 24, an increase of 19,500 more than was previously expected, and an additional 69,700 Moderna doses will arrive later this week. The new doses will go to hospitals that have not received vaccinations from the first allocation.
