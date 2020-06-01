HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported no new deaths Sunday related to the novel coronavirus.
The 75th death, a 96-year-old man from Fayette County, was reported Saturday.
The DHHR also reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the state’s total to 2,010 as of 5 p.m. There have been 97,622 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (297/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (177/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (99/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, 35,513 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Sunday. There have been 2,155 deaths related to the virus. In Lawrence County, officials are following two positive cases with 28 recovered. One case the county is following had a reported 11 contacts, and the other had 30 contacts. Those identified as contacts are monitored for symptoms for 14 days from the last day of contact with the confirmed case.
In Kentucky, 247 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 9,704 as of 4 p.m. There were 13 new virus-related deaths reported Saturday, for a total of 431.
Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 65,800 tests were reported last week, which he said is believed to be the most reported in the state in one week so far.
At least 3,231 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 1,761,503 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Sunday. More than 900 new deaths were reported, bringing the nation’s total to 103,700.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.