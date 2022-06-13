CHARLESTON — More than 7,000 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday there have been two deaths since its last report, for a total of 7,001 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The two latest deaths were a 75-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Cabell County.
“We send condolences to these families and to all who are grieving on this somber morning,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together, we can end transmission of this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”
As of Monday, there are currently 1,989 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Current active cases per county: Barbour (15), Berkeley (144), Boone (40), Braxton (20), Brooke (29), Cabell (100), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (49), Gilmer (11), Grant (11), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (25), Hancock (37), Hardy (12), Harrison (104), Jackson (7), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (184), Lewis (16), Lincoln (12), Logan (52), Marion (83), Marshall (17), Mason (35), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (28), Mingo (13), Monongalia (145), Monroe (22), Morgan (10), Nicholas (33), Ohio (37), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (54), Raleigh (101), Randolph (20), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (7), Taylor (34), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (26), Wayne (28), Webster (6), Wetzel (21), Wirt (1), Wood (70), Wyoming (24).
West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.
