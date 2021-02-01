CHARLESTON — Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to decline last week in West Virginia.
The 3,886 confirmed virus cases statewide last week were down 7% from the previous week and were the fewest cases since early November.
The number of people hospitalized for the virus was 438 on Sunday, the lowest since Nov. 21. It also marked a 46% drop from the record of 818 hospitalizations on Jan. 5.
The number of deaths last week, 129, was 10 higher than the previous week but down from the record of 206 three weeks ago.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including a 93-year-old man from Cabell County.
Active cases have dropped nearly 30% since peaking at a record 29,257 cases on Jan. 10.
Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
West Virginia administered 56,264 total shots last week, about evenly split between people receiving first and second doses. Nearly 11% of the population has received at least one of the two doses from the vaccine developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, both of which require two shots spaced out between a few weeks.
The state has used up all of its first doses on hand and is awaiting this week's shipment on Monday and Tuesday. West Virginians can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, which is objecting to reopening under circumstances that it considers unsafe for staff and students, said its case filed Friday asks a Hamilton County court to delay in-person learning in Cincinnati Public Schools until an arbitrator rules on a related grievance from the union.
CFT President Julie Sellers calls the lawsuit "an unfortunate last resort" as the district moves to bring students back for the first time since November despite being in a county with "very high exposure and spread" according to the state's rating system.
The number of new cases in Ohio has trended downward over the past two weeks, and health officials say there's growing evidence that children aren't the main drivers of community spread and that transmission is relatively low in schools that adopt precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing. But teachers have raised concerns that returning to classrooms remains a health risk.
In a statement shared over the weekend, the district acknowledged that employees expressed concerns and said it was "engaged in accommodating" those unable or unwilling to continue their work with students in person. It will proceed with its phased-in plan to resume a blend of in-person and distance learning over the next few weeks, starting Tuesday with students in preschool through third grade and those in specialized classrooms. Families also have a fully virtual option.
Gov. Mike DeWine asked schools to commit to a goal of offering at least some in-person learning by March 1 as a condition of getting prioritized vaccine access for their employees, and most districts made that commitment.
DeWine has said the vaccine is scarce but the state is aiming for every school employee who wants it to get the first dose this month. About 91,000 school personnel are eligible to get the vaccine during this first week, according to the state's schedule for distribution by district.
According to the state’s website, Ohio added 3,287 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths Monday. Lawrence County’s health department announced last week it would no longer be compiling a daily report of county information.
As Kentucky expands its COVID-19 vaccination network, the eventual goal is that no one will have to travel more than one county away to receive an inoculation, a top state official said Monday.
With 34 vaccination sites set up so far statewide, demand continues to far outpace available vaccine, said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, who is overseeing the vaccine distribution project.
One regional vaccination site is opening Tuesday at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, starting the state's vaccination partnership with the grocery store chain Kroger. Other new regional sites are in partnership with hospitals in Paducah and Danville.
More inoculation sites will be announced.
"The goal is that no one will have to drive more than one county away to get a vaccine," Gray said. "Now we're not there yet, but that is the goal."
Vaccination details came as coronavirus cases statewide have fallen for three straight weeks. Kentucky reported 1,623 new COVID-19 cases Monday — 26 in Boyd County — and 35 new deaths Monday.