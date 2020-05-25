HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported no new deaths Sunday due to the coronavirus. Forty-two new cases had been reported in the state.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there were 1,771 total cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 85,817 total laboratory results received. The state has reported 72 deaths related to the virus.
Cases by county (confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/1), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (17/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/2), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (150/3), Kanawha (209/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/4), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (15/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, there were 13 new deaths related to the virus reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 1,956. The state reported a total of 31,911 cases of COVID-19. In Lawrence County, there were no new cases reported Sunday. The Lawrence County Health Department is continuing to follow one case.
In Kentucky, there were no new deaths reported related to the virus Saturday, only the second time in more than a month that there were no deaths to report, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The total number of deaths in the state remained 391.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 8,571 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 148 of which were newly confirmed. At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Across the U.S., there were 1,622,114 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 97,049 deaths related to the virus. The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.